Courtroom One Gets New Look With Furniture Upgrades

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Courthouse got some upgrades as new furniture was recently delivered and installed at the main courtroom there, preserving the traditional look of the court but adding functionality.

(Pictured above: Clarion County President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton. Photos by Leon Aristeguieta.)

“The benches that were here were pretty old, and the biggest problem with them was the fact that they were very squeaky,” Clarion County President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton told exploreClarion.com of the Courtroom One renovation.

“Anyone anytime would even move slightly, shift their weight at all, the sound that they made would echo through the room, and you could hear nothing else. As a practical matter, they interfered with the proceedings.”

Seidle-Patton said she and the county commissioners had been looking at new furniture since she assumed the bench in January of 2020. By Christmas of last year, they were putting the final touches on the design plans with Sauder Courtroom Furniture, the company that would ultimately provide the new furniture.

“I wanted to keep with the traditional look of the courtroom. I think that’s part of our charm, that it’s very traditional,” Seidle-Patton stated of the design process. “And, we had a lot of things that weren’t going to change in the courtroom. We didn’t redo the bench and the bailiff’s bench, so we wanted to make sure we matched those things that were going to remain, as well. We went back and forward as to whether we wanted upholstered seats or not and decided the upholstery helped with the sound issues we had in the courtroom.”



(Pictured above: The new jury box.)

The jury box and witness stand were also upgraded.

“The jury box certainly needed (to be) redone. The chairs are further apart to give people more room. The chairs are more comfortable, they’re more functional,” said Seidle-Patton. “The witness stand was a big thing for me. too. (In) our previous witness box, you had to walk up three sets of stairs to get up to it. It was tight; it was small. Our new witness box has a table in it where they can set stuff, a much more comfortable chair, and they only have to step up a small step instead of three steep ones.”

A “new” addition to the courtroom is a small wall dividing the attorneys, jury, court administration, and judge from the general audience.

Seidle-Patton explained that when they changed the carpet in the courtroom in August of this year, they found markings made by a previous wall, though she did not know when they dated from.

“I have to say I don’t think I’ve been in any other courtroom that doesn’t have one, so it’s traditional for a courtroom to have,” she said. “Also, it lets people know that when they pass that wall, that they’re entering into a different part of the court and that not just anyone is supposed to be in this section of the courtroom.”

The renovation was difficult as the court was hit by supply issues common to many industries. Scheduling around the renovation proved to be the hardest task for court administration.

“We thought everything was going to be done in August, and we planned for that for over a year,” Seidle-Patton said. “And then, it turned out as soon as we put our actual contract for the benches, we found the benches could not be here in August. We had to redo the schedule to accommodate a two-week time span in November when the benches were done. A lot of juggling with the court schedule, trying to keep things moving but also get these renovations done.”

(Pictured above: The new witness stand.)

The courtroom renovation is still not fully complete. There is a new sound system yet to be delivered and installed in the courtroom, as well as more lighting, which Seidle-Patton said is an issue.

Compared to their current speakers, Seidle-Patton said the new ones will be smaller, and the sound will be clearer.

“It will be more a more up-to-date system,” she said. “We’re also going to be adding microphones to the counsel table, and we’ll have them when people are at the bench to talk.”

Seidle-Patton also motioned potentially adding artwork to the courtroom, pointing to the current bareness of its walls.

“It’s on the to-do list to at some point decorate the courtroom with some artwork, paintings of local scenes,” she said. “I’ve been told, but I haven’t seen them yet, there’s paintings of all the judges that may need a little bit of refurbishment. They will be somewhere in the courthouse. I don’t know if they’ll be in the courtroom, but they’ll be somewhere so that’s on the to-do list. We have some pretty bare, big walls.”

Regarding the cost of the renovation, Seidle-Patton said the between the benches, jury box and witness stand came was $94,000 while the wall painting and new carpeting was $10,000. The county’s criminal justice advisory board received COVID grant money to pay for the sound system and a portion of the new furniture.

“Maybe that’s one thing that’s come out of COVID that’s positive,” said Seidle-Patton. “We got some extra grant money to help out with these renovations that have been needed for some time.”

