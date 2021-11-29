 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Crash Causing Traffic Disruption on Main Street in Clarion

Monday, November 29, 2021 @ 08:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

818ECB77-CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A crash that happened on Monday morning in Clarion Borough is reportedly causing a traffic disruption on US 322.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the crash on Main Street/US 322 in Clarion Borough between 5th Avenue and Dietz Place was called in around 7:41 a.m.

Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

96F39271-

According to PennDOT District 10 Community Relations Coordinator Christina Gibbs, there is currently a traffic disruption on Main Street due to the crash.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.