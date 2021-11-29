Crash Causing Traffic Disruption on Main Street in Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A crash that happened on Monday morning in Clarion Borough is reportedly causing a traffic disruption on US 322.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the crash on Main Street/US 322 in Clarion Borough between 5th Avenue and Dietz Place was called in around 7:41 a.m.

Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

According to PennDOT District 10 Community Relations Coordinator Christina Gibbs, there is currently a traffic disruption on Main Street due to the crash.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area.

