Dana Edward Swab, Sr.

Monday, November 29, 2021 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-MWIcfh7DpcIuFEh4Dana Edward Swab, Sr., 72, of Franklin, passed away, on November 26, 2021 at home.

He was born on July 6, 1949 in Titusville, a son of Clyde Swab and Vivian Cramer Frankenburger.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, camping with his family but most of all he loved being with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his two sons, Dana Swab, Jr. and his wife, Kali, and Daniel Swab and his wife, Tara both of Franklin; a daughter, Danielle Swab of Franklin; grandchildren, Daniel, Ally, Chevy, Cassie, Tony, Renee, Dana III, and Sierra; great-grandchildren, Tray, Chasity, Mya, Nathaniel, Ryker, Kyler, Hunter, and Rainey; three brothers, Larry Swab and his wife, Carol of Ohio, Louis Swab of Polk, and Jeff Swab of Franklin; and a sister, Sherry Swab of Franklin.

Dana is preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Joseph Swab; a great-grandson, Easton Umstead; a brother, Tom Cramer; and his step-father, Daniel Frankenburger.

Services for Dana will be private.

To help offset funeral expenses, memorial donations in Dana’s memory may be made to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, condolences, or for general information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin.


