Daniel H. Spence, 68, of Oil City, PA. , passed away in his home at 12:45 A.M. Saturday Nov. 27, 2021 after an extended illness.

Born Dec. 26, 1952 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Carl Spence Sr. & Virginia Ehrhart Spence.

Dan was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He served in the United States Air Force for two years and then enlisted in the United States Army where he served 22 years. He was a SSGT during the Persian Gulf War. He had worked as a laborer for JM Eagle in Cochranton .

He was a life member of the Franklin VFW and was a member of the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Dan was married on Nov. 14, 1981 to the former Judy A. McDonald and she survives.

Dan enjoyed watching movies, his favorite tv shows and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons; Dean Spence & his wife Tabatha of Marienville, and Gene Spence & his wife Angelica of Salem, OH; 5 grandchildren, Lillian, Lynzi and Addison, and Drake & Mackenzie. He is also survived by one brother Don Spence of Limestone and a ½ sister Beverly Dilley of Greenville, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by sisters Caroline Garlick, Jeannette Masiker, Mary Brooks and Evelyn Kline and by a brother Clarence “Butch” Spence.

Friends will be received from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. Wednesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral Home.

Military Honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to the V.E.T.S.Honor Guard P.O. Box 137 Franklin, PA. 16323

