 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Driver Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on Salem Road

Monday, November 29, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a rollover crash that happened on Friday evening on Salem Road.

According to police, the accident occurred around 6:43 p.m. on Friday, November 26, on Salem Road, in Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 50-year-old Steven B. Gruver, of Mayport, was operating a 2012 Nissan Frontier traveling south on Salem Road when his vehicle went off the roadway on the east side, struck an embankment, then overturned and came to a final rest.

Gruver was not injured, according to police.

He was not using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Cornman’s Towing.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.