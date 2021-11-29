Driver Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on Salem Road

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a rollover crash that happened on Friday evening on Salem Road.

According to police, the accident occurred around 6:43 p.m. on Friday, November 26, on Salem Road, in Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 50-year-old Steven B. Gruver, of Mayport, was operating a 2012 Nissan Frontier traveling south on Salem Road when his vehicle went off the roadway on the east side, struck an embankment, then overturned and came to a final rest.

Gruver was not injured, according to police.

He was not using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Cornman’s Towing.

