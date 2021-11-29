Featured Local Job: Full-Time Optician

The Laurel Eye Clinic in Brookville has a full-time career opportunity for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills.

Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred. Job duties would include all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses, insurance eligibility verification and interpretation, and inventory management.

The position will be based out of the Brookville office but will provide coverage at other locations as needed. Travel benefits provided.

Interested candidates may apply online at www.laureleye.com or send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected] EOE

