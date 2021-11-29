Frederick “Fred” Tarr Craig, 79, of Franklin, passed away, Friday, November 26, 2021 at UPMC Northwest.

He was born on June 25, 1942 in Tarr, Pennsylvania, a son of Merle H. and Elsie Stoner Craig.

On October 12, 1963, he married the love of his life, Margaret “Peggy” Stellman.

In his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors, mowing the yard, gardening, hunting on the first day of rifle, building treasures out of metal, and tinkering while watching the stock market.

He rebuilt a 1971 Monte Carlo with Brock.

Anything with sugar was one of Fred’s favorites.

Left to cherish Fred’s memories is his wife, Peggy; a son, Brock Craig and his significant other, Kelly MacDonald of Pleasantville; two sisters, Nancy Harkcom, and Helen Berg; grandchildren, Christopher MacDonald, and Kaelyn MacDonald; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Glenn, Henry and Samuel Craig; and sisters, Jane Bitner, Eleanor Ramiser, and Marian Porch.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made in Fred’s memory to the Rad Racing BMX Team, 405 2nd Street, Pleasantville, PA 16341.

There will be no services at this time.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To send cards, online condolences, or general information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin.

