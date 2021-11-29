Gerald L. Doutt, 82, of Franklin, PA., passed away Friday Nov. 26, 2021 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Born June 29, 1939 in Franklin , PA., he was the son of the late Glenn L. & Julia V. Hugus Doutt.

Gerald graduated from Glendale High School in California.

He was married in Las Vegas, NV. on Oct. 12, 1958 to the former Patricia J. Schreiber and she survives. They were married for 63 years.

Mr. Doutt had worked for Hughes Helicopter and for Bendix.

He enjoyed traveling in younger years.

Gerald enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Brenda Stark of Oklahoma and Vicki Doutt of Oil City; two grandchildren;Shawnda Stark and Christopher Stark both of CA.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Funeral services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.