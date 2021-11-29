 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Mark (Randy) Nale

Monday, November 29, 2021 @ 06:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-NJPd8js42lFgMark (Randy) Nale, 64, of Venus passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Born on April 10, 1957 in Oil City he was the son of Robert R. and Joanna M. Beham Nale.

Randy was a 1975 graduate of North Clarion High School.

He worked for numerous companies in the area and was currently working for Randy McLendon Inc. as a school van driver.

He was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed spending time on his trike, he also enjoyed watching NASCAR.

Randy was a member of ABATE where he helped with the toy drive every Christmas, he was also a member of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club and helped with the motorcycle show at Mayfest.

He is survived by a sister Susan Glaz of Titusville; brother John Nale and wife Karen of MD; brother Timothy Nale and wife Kate of Venus; brother Rodger Nale and wife Nancy of Venus; and brother Thomas Nale of Venus.

He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and one great-great-niece and one great-great-nephew. He enjoyed spending time with all his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother David Nale, infant brother George Nale and a brother-in-law Chet Glaz.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Faller Funeral Home, Inc in Fryburg, with Rev. Michael Polinek, Pastor of St. Michael Church presiding.

Interment will be in the New Bethlehem Cemetery following the service.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.