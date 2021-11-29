Mark (Randy) Nale, 64, of Venus passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Born on April 10, 1957 in Oil City he was the son of Robert R. and Joanna M. Beham Nale.

Randy was a 1975 graduate of North Clarion High School.

He worked for numerous companies in the area and was currently working for Randy McLendon Inc. as a school van driver.

He was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed spending time on his trike, he also enjoyed watching NASCAR.

Randy was a member of ABATE where he helped with the toy drive every Christmas, he was also a member of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club and helped with the motorcycle show at Mayfest.

He is survived by a sister Susan Glaz of Titusville; brother John Nale and wife Karen of MD; brother Timothy Nale and wife Kate of Venus; brother Rodger Nale and wife Nancy of Venus; and brother Thomas Nale of Venus.

He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and one great-great-niece and one great-great-nephew. He enjoyed spending time with all his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother David Nale, infant brother George Nale and a brother-in-law Chet Glaz.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Faller Funeral Home, Inc in Fryburg, with Rev. Michael Polinek, Pastor of St. Michael Church presiding.

Interment will be in the New Bethlehem Cemetery following the service.

