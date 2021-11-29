Patricia Jean Skinner



Skinner, Patricia Jean, 85, of Short St. Brookville, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, PA.

Born Sunday, November 22, 1936 in Brookville, PA, she was the daughter of late Guy Clifton Sarvey and Mabel Catherine Shunk Sarvey and loved celebrating her 85th birthday surrounded by her family this past November 22nd.

On March 2nd, 2015, she lost the love of her life Dallas Ray “Pete” Skinner, married for 54 years.

In her early years Pat worked for Sylvania in Brookville, PA, and later as an aide for many years at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA until her retirement, where she is most remembered from.

Pat was a previous member of the Brookville Fireman’s Club, loved watching her westerns, professional wrestling, NASCAR racing, always rooting for Dale Earnhardt Sr., but what she loved and cherished the most was camping with her husband, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family was everything to her.

She is survived by her 3 children – Dallas Ray Skinner Jr. and his wife Becky of Vonore, TN, Donald Eugene Skinner of Brookville, PA, and Sherry Lee Barnett of Brookville, PA; 1 Brother – Larry Sarvey of Brookville, PA, 5 Grandchildren – Stephen Skinner, Stefanie Wells, Richard Smyers, Patricia Nichol Barnett, and Chase Elliot Bish: 3 Great-Grandchildren – Chloe, Kane, and Coltyn, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 1 daughter – Vicki Sarvey, 1 Sister, and several brothers.

Upon the request of Pat’s wishes, a private family service and internment will be held at the Emerickville United Methodist Cemetery, Pinecreek Twp., Jefferson Co., PA, and memorial donations in her loving memory may be made to the Gateway Humane Society – 1211 Airport Rd., Falls Creek, PA 15840, or to the Brookville VFW Post 102, PO Box 323 Brookville, PA 15825

