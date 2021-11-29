 

Police Investigating Burglary at Farmington Township Camp

Monday, November 29, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are currently investigating a burglary that occurred at a local camp.

A burglary in Farmington Township was reported to Marienville-based State Police on Friday, November 26.

According to police, a known 60-year-old female victim and a known 63-year-old male victim, both from Clark, Pa., reported that a camp on Marshall Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County, had been broken into within the past week.

The investigation is ongoing.


