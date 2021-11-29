Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on I-80 Involving Local Man

ALLEGHENY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash involving a local man that occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound last week.

According to police, the accident happened around 11:27 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 43.8, in Allegheny Township, Butler County.

Police say 76-year-old Diane D. Marsh, of Wheaton, Illinois, was operating a 2020 Chevrolet Impala traveling eastbound in the left lane when she moved into the right lane and the right rear of her vehicle struck the left front of a 2015 International truck operated by 42-year-old Jason B. Neely, of Knox.

Following the initial impact, Marsh’s vehicle spun approximately 180 degrees in front of Neely, then struck Neely’s vehicle again on its passenger side, continued spinning, and struck a guide rail and Neely’s trailer.

After the secondary impact, Marsh’s vehicle traveled into the median and came to a final rest while Neely’s vehicle traveled onto the southern berm and came to a final rest.

Both drivers and a passenger in Marsh’s vehicle, identified as 78-year-old Robert L. Marsh, of Wheaton, Illinois, were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

Marsh was cited for a traffic violation.

