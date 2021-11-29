Say What?!: 536 Dancers Break Guinness Record for Longest Soul Train Line

NEW YORK – Cable network BET broke a Guinness World Record in New York by recruiting 536 people to dance in the world’s longest soul train line.

BET, which arranged the event in advance of Sunday’s Soul Train Awards, said the soul train line that danced through Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem included original dancers from the iconic Soul Train TV shows, the Brooklyn United marching band, the 40+ Double Dutch Club and hundreds of local residents.

