Sentencing for Area Man Caught Driving Stolen Vehicle Set for Today

Monday, November 29, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

law and gavelVENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Sentencing is scheduled for Monday morning for a Parker man who was reportedly caught driving a stolen vehicle in Erie.

Court documents indicate 43-year-old Matthew Aaron Haefner is scheduled to stand for sentencing in front of Senior Judge Kenneth G J Valasek at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 29, on the following charge:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

Haefner pleaded guilty to the above charge on October 28.

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Oil City Police initiated an investigation on February 26 after a known female victim reported her vehicle, a black 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, had been stolen.

The victim told police that she had given Matthew Haefner her keys in order for him to bring her vehicle to her, but Haefner never arrived with the vehicle, and when the victim returned home several days later, she found that her vehicle was gone.

According to the complaint, Haefner was then stopped by the Erie Police Department in the City of Erie while operating the victim’s vehicle on March 5.

The charge was filed against Haefner through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on March 5.

He was arraigned on April 23.


