Sharon J. Thompson, 59, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.

She was born on February 3, 1962 in Clarion; daughter of the late Millard Lee Thompson, Jr. and Shirley Jane Holben Thompson Bowser.

Sharon graduated from Redbank High School in 1980.

She worked for Clarion County Transportation for several years until she became disabled.

Sharon was a former member of the Strattanville United Methodist Church.

In her earlier years, she was a rainbow girl at the Masonic Lodge.

Sharon enjoyed reading books, putting puzzles together, and playing any kind of games.

She is survived by her daughter, Miranda Jo Gulnac of Limestone; her son, Michael John Rawson of Clarion; and three grandsons, Patrick, Jacob, and Samuel Gulnac all of Limestone. Sharon is also survived by two brothers, David Thompson of Brookville and Richard “Todd” Bowser and his wife, Theresa, of Allentown; a sister, Tammy Kemery and her husband, Ron, of Rimersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Melody Jane Rawson; her brother, Dennis Thompson; and her step-dad, Richard Eugene Bowser.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 in the funeral home with Rev. Harold O. Jacobson, pastor of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion, presiding. Interment will follow in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

