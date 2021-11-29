SPONSORED: Clarion Drug Free Coalition Invites Public to Monthly Meetings
The Clarion Drug Free Coalition (CDFC) is a combined effort of concerned community members, agencies, organizations, law enforcement, parents, and faith groups. A project of Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission the coalition is an important part of making the picture of a drug-free community come to life.
The CDFC seeks to prevent and reduce substance abuse and addiction among our youth and young adults by empowering and encouraging parents, youth, young adults, government, and community through education, resources, and awareness. The CDFC believes that every child and young adult in the communities of Clarion County will have the knowledge, opportunity, and support to make the choice to grow up drug- and alcohol-free.
The CDFC meets on the fourth Friday of every month at 10:00 a.m. and is currently being held via Zoom. These meetings are open to the public, and the CDFC is always looking for new members. A full meeting schedule is found at www.aicdac.org. Due to the holidays, the next CDFC meeting is scheduled for Friday, December 10. The guest speaker will be Amanda Cserr who will be speaking on the Clarion County Youth Council that is held every year.
This council invites students from all of the schools in Clarion County to learn about different topics. This year the topics are tobacco/vaping, mental health, substance use disorders, trafficking, and alcohol. If you are interested in joining Clarion Drug Free Coalition or have any questions, please contact Jaclyn Dolby at [email protected] or call 814-226-6350 ext. 104.
