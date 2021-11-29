New Thulium Laser Treatment at Simply Skin Promises Skin Rejuvenation
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The new thulium laser treatment at Simply Skin Medical Spa adds a new dimension to their efforts to improve skin health and wellness.
(Pictured above: Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier (left) and Amanda Irwin (right) use the thulium laser on Megan. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media)
“It’s just an overall resurfacing treatment for the top of the skin,” Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier, Simply Skin’s founder and owner, told exploreClarion.com.
“It can be used on the face, on the neck, or the décolleté or the arms or the legs or wherever someone would have sun-damaged skin.”
Dr. Hoffmeier explained the treatment, called LaseMD, uses a thulium laser. Thulium is an element with practical applications in laser technology, specifically for superficial ablation on skin.
“They figured out how to use this energy to deliver to the superficial surface of the face,” she added. “This is going to do multiple things when it does that.”
Specifically, LaseMD can get rid of pigmentation changes, even skin tone out, rejuvenate fine lines and wrinkles and regenerate collagen. It can also lift off abnormal or precancerous lesions, get rid of sunspots and melasma.
The laser works on all skin tones. The energy from the laser activates water in the skin, causing it to stimulate the upper surface of the skin.
The laser wand is rolled across one’s face, which feels like gentle scratching, according to Dr. Hoffmeier.
“What it feels like is you have a sunburn for an hour and a half, then that feeling goes away.
“You’ll be left with a red-pinkish face that day and by the next day, the majority of that’s gone, and you look like your normal self again. Your skin will take a week, and then all the pigmentation changes, and all of the dead topical skin will peel off, and you’re left with a new surface of your skin.”
Dr. Hoffmeier compared the way skin peels off after this treatment to sand falling off the top of sandpaper.
She stated one 30-minute session was enough for good results in the face and neck area, but the best result come from three sessions, six weeks apart each.
“It takes a couple of years to go back to what it was pre-treatment, so there’s a maintenance that should be done to continue to maintain what you’re treating,” Dr. Hoffmeier explained, adding that she recommends the treatment once a year to ensure best results.
LaseMD can even treat hair loss. Combined with stem cells from young hair, it stimulates hair growth.
“It’s usually a series of six treatments, and it will restore hair loss or hair thinning and build much healthier hair.”
The laser has safety built into it.
“There’s settings that we used that we know that are extremely safe. It has a sensor in it, so if for some reason we’re delivering too much energy to the skin, it would sense us and give us an error code and stop delivering the treatment,” she explained.
LaseMD technology is brand new. The company that makes it, Lutronic, hails from South Korea, and Hoffmeier said they have been perfecting it there for years. It is just now making its way to the United States.
“The Koreans have been using it for quite some time,” she said. “They advanced it, and it’s now available in the United States and the most recent advancement is FDA approved.”
Simply Skin is one of the first places in Pennsylvania to have a thulium laser. It replaces a previous, light-based treatment called the intense pulse light, according to Dr. Hoffmeier.
“The IPL worked fine, but I was thinking, ‘Can we do better?’ This is combining the benefits of IPL with resurfacing of the skin.”
LaseMD can be added to any other treatment Simply Skin offers. It combines the medical spa’s two goals: to treat medical issues and to promote health and wellness.
Simply Skin, apart from providing traditional face and body treatments, offers Botox, dermal fillers, chemical peels, and clinically-oriented facials, and massage therapy.
“Whatever it takes to revive, rejuvenate rebuild your own collagen, slow the aging process or reverse the hands of time,” said Dr. Hoffmeier.
“We can take skin and return that to a more youthful state.”
