Two People Injured in Thanksgiving Day Crash on Route 66/28

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two people were injured in a crash that happened on Thanksgiving night on State Route 28/66 in Mahoning Township.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident occurred around 9:12 p.m. on Thursday, November 25, on State Route 28/66 just north of Deanville Road, in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 65-year-old Russell R. Sanders, of Cheswick, was operating a 2004 Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound on State Route 28/66 negotiating a right curve in the roadway.

According to police, he was going too fast for conditions when he crossed the double yellow line into the southbound lane.

Sanders’s vehicle then spun 180 degrees clockwise, and the rear of his vehicle struck the front of a 2017 Toyota Yaris, operated by 28-year-old Emily A. Slopeck, of Monaca, Pa., that was traveling southbound.

Following the initial impact, Sanders’s vehicle continued to rotate clockwise and traveled off the west side of the roadway where it struck a guide rail with its front end. It then continued west, struck a tree, and came to a final rest.

Slopeck’s vehicle rotated clockwise approximately 100 degrees and came to a final rest.

Sanders was not using a seat belt. The airbags on his vehicle did deploy. Police say he was extricated from the vehicle by mechanical means.

He suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to Armstrong Center for Medicine & Health by Clarion Hospital Ambulance and was then transferred to Allegheny General Hospital.

Slopek was using a seat belt. The airbags in her vehicle were also deployed.

She suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Armstrong Center for Medicine & Health by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Distant Volunteer Fire Department, Templeton Volunteer Fire Department, Cornman’s Towing, and PennDOT also assisted at the scene.

Police say the crash remains under investigation, and possible charges against Sanders are pending.

