 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Two People Injured in Thanksgiving Day Crash on Route 66/28

Monday, November 29, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-500MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two people were injured in a crash that happened on Thanksgiving night on State Route 28/66 in Mahoning Township.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident occurred around 9:12 p.m. on Thursday, November 25, on State Route 28/66 just north of Deanville Road, in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 65-year-old Russell R. Sanders, of Cheswick, was operating a 2004 Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound on State Route 28/66 negotiating a right curve in the roadway.

According to police, he was going too fast for conditions when he crossed the double yellow line into the southbound lane.

Sanders’s vehicle then spun 180 degrees clockwise, and the rear of his vehicle struck the front of a 2017 Toyota Yaris, operated by 28-year-old Emily A. Slopeck, of Monaca, Pa., that was traveling southbound.

Following the initial impact, Sanders’s vehicle continued to rotate clockwise and traveled off the west side of the roadway where it struck a guide rail with its front end. It then continued west, struck a tree, and came to a final rest.

Slopeck’s vehicle rotated clockwise approximately 100 degrees and came to a final rest.

Sanders was not using a seat belt. The airbags on his vehicle did deploy. Police say he was extricated from the vehicle by mechanical means.

He suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to Armstrong Center for Medicine & Health by Clarion Hospital Ambulance and was then transferred to Allegheny General Hospital.

Slopek was using a seat belt. The airbags in her vehicle were also deployed.

She suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Armstrong Center for Medicine & Health by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Distant Volunteer Fire Department, Templeton Volunteer Fire Department, Cornman’s Towing, and PennDOT also assisted at the scene.

Police say the crash remains under investigation, and possible charges against Sanders are pending.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.