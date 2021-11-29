Wayne Lawrence Merrill was born on July 2, 1949, in Chattanooga, TN to Elsie (Geist) and Lawrence Merrill.

Wayne was the eldest of 4 children: Maribeth, Sherman and Eunice.

Later the family would move to Mount Desert Island, ME where Larry was a small-town pastor.

Another family move in his teens led Wayne to DuBois and later Corsica, PA.

There he met the love of his life, Barbara Sherman at a Clarion Limestone High School Dance.

They married the Saturday after she graduated from high school, and they immediately went to Iceland where he would be stationed with the Navy for their first three years of marriage.

It was a difficult start in a harsh climate with language barriers and cultural differences, but the adventure made their bond that much stronger.

For 50 years they were rarely apart, hardly bickered, and always loved.

In addition to their wedding anniversary, Wayne always celebrated the day he met Barb.

Their love was one for the history books and was the best example of what a marriage could be for their 2 children, Alicia of Manheim, PA and Andrew of Blue Bell, PA.

Wayne was a devoted Christian, husband, father and grandfather.

He loved being near the water, and the peacefulness of treasure-hunting with his metal detector.

He never found much of value, but he was always thrilled to show off a handful of coins or a matchbox car. But maybe that’s just who he was.

He was always cheerful and friendly, which immediately put everyone at ease.

After his Navy career Wayne worked as a science teacher at Sudlersville Middle School and then the alternative school at Queen Anne’s County High School, Maryland where he made an impact on at-risk kids for many years.

In his retirement, he and Barb moved to Lancaster County, PA to be closer to their kids and 6 grandkids. They loved just hanging out with the family and exploring the beautiful area where they lived. They hiked nearby trails and enjoyed biking together. They went to their grandkids’ soccer games and band performances and just spent time together.

Wayne left us much too soon on November 19, 2021. But we probably would still be saying that if he had lived to be 100.

Wayne Merrill was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Elsie and a brother, Sherman.

He leaves behind a wife, Barbara (Sherman) Merrill, a daughter, Alicia (Merrill) Allamena, her husband, Titus, and their children, Michaela and Cole. He also leaves a son, Andrew Merrill, his wife Tonya, and their children, Christian, Abigail, Samantha, and Matthew, as well as sisters Maribeth (Merrill) Waite and her husband Brian and Eunice (Merrill) Long and her husband Keith. Also, very much a part of his life was his mother-in-law Betty Sherman and her husband Bill DeLong and Sister-in-law Cynthia (Sherman) Zents and her husband Allen, plus numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

The family will welcome friends and family at the McKinney d’Argy Funeral Home December 4, 2021 for a viewing at 10am and funeral services at noon officiated by Pastor Ed Bley of Mission Church of Lancaster.

Full Military Honors will be rendered by the Brookville Area Honor Guard.

Please join us as we celebrate a life well-lived.

Interment will take place at the Roseville Bethel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Mission Church Food Pantry, 651 Lampeter Rd, Lancaster, PA 17602, where Wayne enjoyed helping out along with Barb.

