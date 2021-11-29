William E. Kightlinger, Jr., 54, a resident of 12679 Rising Sun Drive, Summit Township, Crawford County, died peacefully at 11:33 AM Wednesday, November 24, 2021, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of The Meadville Medical Center.

He was born August 25, 1967 in Franklin; a beloved son of Diana Elaine Chatley Kightlinger and the late William E. Kightlinger, Sr.

Bill was a 1985 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Bill had worked hard all his life as a janitor for many local families throughout the area.

He actively attended The Harvest Baptist Church in Greenville.

Bill loved the outdoors; and especially enjoyed doing lawn work and tending to flower beds.

He enjoyed going to out to eat, where he would always make new friends with both patrons and the restaurant’s employees.

He loved horses and dogs; most especially the loyal companionship of his beloved Jack Russell Terrier: “Jackie”.

Above all, Bill cherished his family and enjoyed all the fun times he shared with them, and memories that they made together.

He was a warm, kind, loving, and gentle man who will be missed by so many!

In addition to his beloved mother of Franklin, Bill is survived by two sisters: his twin sister, Shelly Vebrosky and her husband, Thomas of Seven Hills, OH; and Diana Ghering of Franklin.

Also surviving are his nieces and nephews: Christopher Vebrowsky and his wife, Kate; Kayla Jackson and her husband, Josh; Dawson Ghering; and Alexis Ghering; in addition to his “special friend” and “brother figure”, Chris Swick of Linesville; in addition to numerous other extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Private interment will be beside his father in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Bill’s name to either: Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323; or to the Venango Area Riding for the Handicapped Association (VARHA), 150 Wagner Drive, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.