A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Friday Night – A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7pm and 8pm, then a chance of snow showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers between 1pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

