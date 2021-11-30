Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pork Chops ‘n’ Pierogi

You won’t regret this combination!

Ingredients

8 frozen potato and onion pierogi

2 bone-in pork loin chops (3/4 inch thick)



1/2 teaspoon salt, divided1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided4 tablespoons butter, divided1 medium sweet onion, sliced and separated into rings1 medium Golden Delicious apple, cut into 1/4-inch slices1/4 cup sugar1/4 cup cider vinegar

Directions

-Cook pierogi according to package directions. Meanwhile, sprinkle pork chops with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. In a large skillet, cook chops in 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat until juices run clear; remove and keep warm.

-In the same skillet, saute onion in remaining butter for 3 minutes. Add apple; saute until almost tender. Stir in the sugar, vinegar, and remaining salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Drain pierogi. Add pork chops and pierogi to skillet; stir to coat.

