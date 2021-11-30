Clarion Rotary Welcomes Jaclyn Dolby

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Rotary inducted Jaclyn Dolby on Monday as its newest member.

(Pictured above are Rotary President Tom Spence, Jon Williams, Dolby, and Jamie Lefever.)

Dolby is the Clarion Drug Free Coalition DFC coordinator with the Armstrong–Indiana–Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission. The Clarion Drug Free Coalition is one of the organizations bringing together all the community sectors to create a safe, healthy, and drug-free environment in our counties for our youth and families.

Jaclyn, her husband Cody, and two daughters live in Shippenville.

For more information on Clarion Rotary go to https://clarionrotary.com.

