COVID-19 Surge Reported at Butler Health Clarion Hospital;124 New Cases, Four Deaths

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 124 new positive COVID-19 cases and four deaths since last week.

The previous report was released on Monday, November 22, 2021. No report was issued on Thursday, November 25, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials say Butler Health System is experiencing a surge that is as significant as any previous. There are no shortages of supplies or equipment. Elective surgeries requiring admission continue to be evaluated daily. A patient’s surgeon decides what surgery must be performed and what may be delayed, if necessary.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, November 29, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 11/28/2021: 17,353

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 14,504

Positives: 3,402

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 11/28/2021: 78,615

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 24,757

Positives: 10,151

Hospital Inpatients as of 11/29/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 14 patients. 3 suspected. 11 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Clarion Hospital reported one death on 11/25/2021, one death on 11/26/2021, and two deaths on 11/27/2021.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 70 patients. 0 suspected. 70 confirmed. 13 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported two deaths on 11/23/2021, one death on 11/27/2021, and one death on 11/28/2021.

Recommendations from Butler Healthcare System:

– Wear a mask

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.