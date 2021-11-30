 

Debra J. Mook

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-EaSJeTVAvDA76Debra J. Mook, 66, of Polk, passed away following a brief illness, Sunday, November 28, 2021 at UPMC Hamot.

Born July 29, 1955 in Franklin, a daughter of Ronald Dean and Patricia Hartle Burkhardt.

She married Robert W. Mook, Jr. on April 29, 1975, he survives.

After graduating from Franklin Area High School, she went to work for United Data Services in Franklin and then worked for Dr. Cenedella as a receptionist.

After retiring, she enjoyed reading books, bowling, riding motorcycles with her husband, hanging out with her family, spending Saturday nights around the campfire with her brother, Tom, and loved watching hummingbirds.

In addition to her husband, Robert, left to cherish Deb’s memory is her son, Brian Mook of Polk; her brother, Tom Burkhardt and his wife, Connie of Franklin; a sister, Ronda Schengber and her husband, Jim of Ohio; a brother-in-law, William “Bill” Mook of Clintonville; a sister-in-law, Patty Baker and her husband, Merle of Franklin; many nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Preceding Deb in passing are her parents; grandparents; parents-in-law, Bob and Nancy Mook; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Rowland; and a nephew, Jimmy Rowland.

Family and friends are invited to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Funeral services for Deb will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Darrell Greenawalt, officiating.

Deb’s final place of rest will be in Old Sandy Cemetery, Polk.

Memorial donation in Deb’s memory may be made to Polk Volunteer Fire Department, 710 Main Street, Polk, PA 16342.

To send cards, flowers, online condolences, or general information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.


