Dennis Eugene Newhouse, age 80, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at his residence on November 28, 2021.

He was born on July 27, 1941 in Franklin, Pa to the late Harry and Naomi (Highfield) Newhouse.

Dennis was an owner/operator.

He drove over 1 million miles in every state of the continental United States.

Dennis loved golf, both watching and playing. He especially enjoyed the senior league at Clarion Oaks.

He enjoyed watching the Penguins, Steelers and Pirates.

He will be sorely missed by his dachshund, Niki.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon and one daughter, Kathleen Newhouse of Cary, NC. He is also survived by one sister, Judith (Thomas) Reinard of Corsica, brother in law, James (Trudy) Fleming of Ford City. In addition, his nieces and nephews, Eric (Paula) Fleming of Natrona Heights, Candace Reinard of Stump Creek, Steve (Hannah) Reinard of Moreno Valley, CA and Noah (fiancé Shelby) Fleming of Pittsburgh.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Robert Lee Newhouse and brother-in-law, Gary Fleming.

There will be no viewing.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association.

Memorial donations may be made to the Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Rd. Clarion, Pa 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

