Department of Health Announces Additional Free COVID-19 Testing Sites Across The Commonwealth

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health on Monday announced that free outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing sites are open for the public in Berks, Crawford, Jefferson, and Susquehanna Counties.

Additionally, a walk-up testing site is opening for the public in Clinton County and the Centre County site is being extended. The sites are available through a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI).

“The fight against COVID-19 is not over as highly contagious variants continue spreading,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Testing is the best way to identify and help stop the spread of the virus. We continue to work with partners across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing.”

“We encourage anyone who feels they need or wants a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing closest to them. This includes fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing symptoms,” Beam continued.

Berks County

Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from Nov. 30 – Dec. 11. Tuesday through Friday, testing is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday testing is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The testing location is the parking lot of Direct Link Technologies, 2561 Bernville Road, Reading, PA, 19605. Note, enter the parking lot from Van Reed Road.

Centre County

Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Nittany Mall, Sears Auto Center, 183 Shiloh Road, State College, PA, 16801.

Clinton County

Walk-up testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from Nov. 30 – Dec. 11. Tuesday through Friday, testing is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday testing is available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing location is the Lock Haven University East Campus Gymnasium (former Lock Haven High School Gymnasium), 340 West Main Street, Lock Haven, PA, 17745.

Crawford County

Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from Nov. 30 – Dec. 11 from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. The testing location is the Crawford County Fairgrounds, 13921 Dickson Road, Meadville, PA, 16335. Enter Gate #1.

Jefferson County

Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from Nov. 30 – Dec. 4. Tuesday through Friday, testing is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday testing is available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing location is the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 1514 Route 28, Brookville, PA, 15825. Note, this is off Interstate 80.

Susquehanna County

Testing is available Monday through Friday, Nov. 29 – Dec. 10. Testing is available from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. The testing location is the Barnes – Kasson Hospital, 2872 Turnpike Street, Susquehanna, PA, 18447.

In addition, Pennsylvanians can find testing sites in their area on the locator map here. Counties in need of a COVID-19 testing site should contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health to discuss the possibility of setting up a pop-up testing site.

The testing sites are open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day at each site. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older. Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site.

Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await their test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed from AMI.

The department has contracted with AMI to perform pop-up COVID-19 testing in counties across the state since September 2020. The contracts were funded by the federal Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) Enhancing Detection grant. Counties under the initial contract, as well as the total number of patients tested, can be found here. Counties served under the first contract extension, as well as the total number of patients tested, can be found here.

From March 2020 through Nov. 23, 2021, the department has received 19,668,561 PCR test results. From May 2020 through Nov. 23, 2021, the department has received 6,342,065 antigen test results. The total combined number of tests reported to the department is 26,010,626 since COVID-19 testing began in the commonwealth. The number of Pennsylvanians who have been tested by PCR or antigen tests is 8,144,627 which roughly equates to 63.6 percent of the Pennsylvania population. Some people have been tested more than once.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

