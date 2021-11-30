 

Dorothy L. Driscoll

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ul8VEIiiHLADorothy L. Driscoll, 94, of Oil City passed away Sunday Nov. 28, 2021 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Born April 1, 1927 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late John & Catherine Heyer Driscoll.

Dorothy was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.

Ms. Driscoll worked many years for Harold Aull at Oil City News, where she was the bookkeeper.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church.

Dorothy loved Frank Sinatra and enjoyed listening to his music.

She never owned a car and walked everywhere she went.

She helped raise her sister Katherine’s children after her death, and enjoyed spending time with all her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by nieces Susan Williams, Sharon Sumosky and Barbara Meehan and nephew Lee Carson whom she helped raise and by nieces Karen Stephens and Deb Ross, as well as many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sisters Mary “Peanut” Driscoll, Eileen Stephens and Katherine Carson and by a niece Donna Polley

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Private Committal services will be held at Calvary Cemetery with Fr. John Miller, Presiding.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Oakwood Heights for the care Dorothy received while she resided there.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


