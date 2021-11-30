Earl “Bob” Hutchison, 85, of Callensburg, passed away on Sunday morning, November 28, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born on July 9, 1936, in Alexander, Ohio, he was the son of William and Faye (Wilburn) Hutchison.

Earl married Deanna Reed on October 10, 1958, and she survives.

He was a Veteran of the United States Army for 20 years and Marines for two years.

He retired from the military and was a Carpenter for G and G Construction.

Earl was a member of the VFW Post 7132 and American Legion Post 454.

He was of the Protestant faith.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR racing and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and spending time with his family and friends.

Earl is survived by his wife, Deanna Hutchison of Callensburg, a daughter; Sherry Serafini/Craig and her husband Brent of Callensburg, a son; Robert Hutchison and his wife Denise of Summerville, three sisters; Mary Yeager of Palmetto, FL., Bertha Marbais of Ocoee, FL., and Margi Middaugh of West Liberty, OH., five grandchildren; Erika Serafini of Freeport, Nicole Neurohr and her husband Kenny of Stamford, CT., Alyxie Hill and her husband Dalton of Aliquippa, Jamie Bowser of Callensburg, and Maddy Craig of Clarion and also three great-grandchildren; Quentin, Alivia and Ezra.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother; Tom Hutchison, and two sisters; Blanch Fontana and Jessie Ott.

All services are private.

Inurnment will be in the Foxburg Episcopal Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the VFW Post #7132, P.O. Box 232 Rimersburg, PA. 16248, or Sligo Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 96, Sligo, PA. 16255.

The Varner Funeral Home in Sligo is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

