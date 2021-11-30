Eileen Yvonne (McCall) Marsh, 84, of Venus (Pinegrove Township), went Home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at her home.

She was born at home in Shippenville on June 26, 1937, a daughter of the late George and Marna (Allaman) McCall.

She attended schools in Shippenville through the 11th grade, and graduated from Knox High School.

She previously attended the Seneca Evangelical Congregational Church, and recently attended New Life Community Chapel in Van.

Eileen enjoyed baking and made delicious homemade pies and jellies.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved celebrating the Christmas holiday.

She always looked forward to their annual trip to Hershey to attend the antique and classic car show.

Mrs. Marsh was employed for many years as a nurse’s aide for the former Beverly Healthcare and Golden Living Nursing Home in Shippenville, now Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab.

She was married on February 2, 1956 to A. Lee Marsh, Jr., and he survives.

In addition to her husband Lee, she is survived by four children: Donna Perrine and her husband Jim Firster, Bonnie Exley, Dick Marsh, and Mike Marsh; her grandchildren: Jen Sprohar and husband Chad, Susan Perrine, Kristen Sprohar Rupert, Perry Exley, Jacob Exley and wife Reagan “Regi”, Kari Exley and husband Tom Siwula, Lisa Wilson and her companion Ben Franklin, Andrea Marsh, Philip Marsh, Autumn Marsh, Brandy Sobina and husband Frank, Shawn Knickerbocker and wife Jane, Bobby Knickerbocker, Heather Nason, and Mandi Nason; and 21 great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Knickerbocker Nason; a son-in-law, Mark Exley; and a sister, Marian Miller and her husband Lee.

Visitation will be held Wednesday (Dec. 1st) from 6 – 8 p.m. and on Thursday (Dec. 2nd) from 10 a.m. – noon at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Thursday (Dec. 2nd) at noon with Rev. David Hart and Rev. Larry Aldrich, officiating.

Private interment will follow in Craig Hill Cemetery in Pinegrove Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to assist the family with funeral expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346. (They may also be made online by clicking the “Donations” tab above Eileen’s obituary on this page).

To express online condolences to Eileen’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

