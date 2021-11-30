Explore 2021 Big Buck Contest Kicks Off

Area hunters will have the opportunity show off their kills this year and win a prize in the 2021 Explore Big Buck Contest.

HOW TO ENTER

To enter the contest, simply email the following to [email protected] or post it on our Facebook page:

Hunter’s Name

Age

Address

A picture of the hunter with the deer

Where the deer was shot

If submitted by email, be sure to include Big Buck Contest as the subject.

Alternatively, entries can be submitted via inbox message on the exploreClarion.com Facebook page.

The contest features over $500 in prizes, including gift certificates to local restaurants and stores.

At a minimum, the top five entries will receive a prize.

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges at Explore.

Deadline for entry is December 19, 2021.

Photos will be posted on the exploreClarion.com Facebook page and the Explore websites!

