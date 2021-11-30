Florence L. Richburg, 87, of Franklin, passed away, on November 26, 2021 at The Caring Place.

Born on September 12, 1934 in Franklin, a daughter of Herbert L. and Marion Patterson Lawson.

She was formerly married to the late Willard Richburg.

After graduating Franklin High School, she worked at Packard Electric General Motors as an inspector for over 38 years in Warren, Ohio.

Many of Florence’s passions were, traveling, vacationing especially to Niagara Falls, shopping, being an avid Steeler’s, and tennis fan, while spending multiple hours reading the Bible and hearing the word of God.

Her love for her family and grandchildren was unmeasurable.

Erie Street Church of God was Florence’s first spiritual home where she gave her heart to the Lord at an early age.

She then became a faithful member of the Cedar Avenue Church of God after moving to the Sharon, PA area.

Left to cherish her memory is her two sons, Ron Richburg, Sr. and his wife, Melanie of Franklin, and Darryl Richburg of Sharon; her grandchildren, Vanessa Krouse and her husband, Jeremy of Clarion, Ronald Richburg, II of Franklin, and Malik Richburg of Franklin; numerous nieces and nephews; special nieces, Joette Gibbs and Brenda (Gibbs) Hubbard.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Josephine Gibbs, Marion Dickerson, Audrey Irvin, and Shirley Blackwell; and her brother, Sheridan Lawson.

Family and friends are welcome to visit the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Funeral services for Florence will be on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Elder Conridge Smith, officiating.

Florence will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial donation in Florence’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html or by mail 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send cards, online condolences or for general information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

