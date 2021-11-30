Future PennDOT Projects Include State Route 68 Improvements Between Dolby Street and Trout Run

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – PennDOT has several projects on the planning board for Clarion County in 2022 in addition to the possibility of tolling two I-80 bridges in Clarion County.

Tina Gibbs, community relations coordinator for PennDOT District 10 that covers Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties, recently discussed some of those projects.

“These will be projects that will be let, which means that we send them out to contractors to submit bids on them,” said Gibbs. “So, they may be subject to change slightly, depending on how contractor bids come back as we move forward with them. Right now, most of these are all scheduled to begin construction in 2022, as long as our lead let schedule doesn’t change.”

Project descriptions listed below also have project explanations from Gibbs.

PA 68 Dolby Street to Trout Run

One of the largest future projects is completing the missing link between Dolby Street and Trout Run on Route 68. The first phase of the project included the “Comet Curve” section and the recent phase between Dolby Road to Perkins Road.

Both phases necessitated revised traffic flow.

“This project includes the realignment and widening of State Route 68 to include a center turn lane to tie into previous projects. It will also include drainage improvements and box culvert replacement, along with the addition of sidewalks in some areas.

“Final design activities are scheduled to begin soon, working toward the final right-of-way plan around spring/early summer of 2022.”

“I know they’ll work to tie in Trout Run a little bit smoother to the raised elevation of what State Route 68 will be once we go through and we surface it.

“They’re working towards figuring out the final right away plans. There will be some property owners affected. We have had already at least one meeting with some of the affected property owners along that route. They are working towards that final right-a-way before they reach out then to those property owners and explain what the intentions are.

State Route 338 Alum Rock East

Resurfacing and repairs along State Route 338 from State Route 58 (Alum Rock) to east of State Route 4005 (Tippecanoe Rd.) in Richland and Beaver Townships. Construction in 2022 construction with a cost estimate between $2.5 million and $5 million.

“Mostly they repave it. Sometimes it’s patching, but in this case, they’ll do some drainage work, some guard rail work, some shoulder work out there, as well. “

I-80 Clarion River Bridge Preservation

This project includes various structures along I-80 in Richland, Beaver, and Paint Townships. Expect weekend ramp closures for Exit 45 Saint Petersburg and Exit 60 Shippenville. No detours with bridgework.

“They don’t anticipate any kind of closures through this. If needed, they’ll use flaggers and new lanes. On the ramp work, they’re going to put some ‘high surface friction,’ which basically means it’s a little bit more ground traction when you get off the ramp.”

The estimated cost of $2.5 million to $5 million.

State Route 208 Fryburg To Frills Corner Resurfacing

Includes resurfacing on State Route 208 from the intersection of State Route 157 to the intersection of State Route 36 in Washington Township. The construction estimate is between $1 million and $2.5 million.

Lickingville Bridge #2

The project includes bridge replacement on Route 4004 Sunny Road over Licking Creek in Farmington Township. Work will be performed in the stream bed, and it’s not expected to impact traffic, and expected construction is 2023. The construction estimate for cost is between $250,000.00 and $1 million.

Tylersburg Bridge #2

Bridge replacement on Route 4004 (Sunny Road) over the tributary to Licking Creek in Farmington Township. Construction in 2023 with a detour is estimated between $250,000.00 and $1 million.

2022 Clarion County Guide Rail

“This one is pretty simple. We will have cruise crews going throughout the county during the summer for replacement of damaged guide rails and enhancements.”

The project includes guide rail repair and replacement in various townships within Clarion County.

The construction estimate is between $250,000.00 and $1 million.

