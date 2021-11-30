James E. Haynos, 74, of Turkey City, died Saturday morning, November 27, 2021 in the Clarion Hospital.

He was born July 14, 1947.

He served honorably in Vietnam 1966-68 where he earned a Bronze Star as well as many other medals.

He later was employed by the Pittsburgh Bulk Mail Center in Wexford, PA and retired in 2005 having served thirty five years and three years of service time.

He was married September 17, 1983 to Phyllis Jean Haynos and they have one son, Jeff.

He was blessed with two grandchildren, Caiden and Connor Haynos.

He was very much loved and will be sadly missed.

There will be a private service with immediate family only.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

