Police Investigating Report of Sexual Assault of 6-Year-Old Girl

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are currently investigating a report of sexual assault of a young child in Washington Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the assault reportedly took place at a location on State Route 208, in Washington Township, Clarion County, sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on November 13.

The victim is listed as a six-year-old female from Marble.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Monday, November 29, 2021.

