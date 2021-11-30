Say What?!: India Man Builds Taj Mahal Replica House as Gift for His Wife

INDIA – An India man paid tribute to his wife of 27 years by building her a house in the shape of a miniature replica of the iconic Taj Mahal.

Anand Prakash Chouksey, 52, said it took three years to complete construction on the Madhya Pradesh home he had built as a gift for his wife, Manjusha, 48.

