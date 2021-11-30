Abbey Barron’s Dance Journey Continues to Nashville

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The dance journey for Abbey Barron began when she won Petite Miss Dance of PA 2014 and continued in 2019 when crowned Teen Miss Dance of PA.

Her journey is almost complete, having won the Miss Dance of PA 2022 title at the Dance Masters of Pennsylvania Title Scholarship Competition held on November 13 in Monroeville, Pa.

Barron, a senior at Dancer’s Studio owned by A-Jo Gallagher, has been dancing since she was three years old.

“This is a dream come true to be able to represent Dance Masters of PA, Chapter 10 and Dancer’s Studio again. I am grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey, especially A-Jo and Kelly, who have pushed me to become the dancer I am today,” Barron said.

The Dance Masters of PA Title Scholarship Competition consisted of several phases. Dancers were scored in five hours of audition classes: ballet, tap, jazz, acro, and modern. The second phase included an interview with judges. The competition concluded with dancers performing a solo dance. The competition was judged by a nationally recognized dance faculty.

Barron will be traveling to Nashville, Tennessee, in July of 2022 to compete for the Miss Dance of America title against young women from across the country.

“I have gained so much as a dancer and a person from these competitions, but most importantly are the many friendships I have formed along the way. Dancer’s Studio is my home away from home, and the many teachers and students from the other DMP studios are like family to me as well,” Barron added.

Four other students from Dancer’s Studio also competed for titles: Anistyn Gallagher in the Petite Division; Tori Horner and Rylee Lindenpitz in the Junior Division; and Antonia Ng in the Teen Division.

Gallagher won the Acro award for the highest acro audition score in her division, and she received the Most-Talented Non-Finalist Award.

Lindenpitz is the second runner-up in the Junior division. Ng was awarded the Most-Talented Non-Finalist Award in her division.

Barron is the daughter of Jeff and Jennifer Barron of Fryburg and is a senior at North Clarion High School.

A-Jo Gallagher told exploreClarion.com, “I am so proud of these five students who represented DS at the DMP title competition. These five worked diligently for months in preparing for this and they have all exceeded my expectations.”

A-Jo added, “Abbey’s and my journey the past 10 years has been one I wouldn’t trade for anything. I have watched her grow and evolve into a dancer who leaves authenticity and artistic movement on the stage leaving you wanting more.

“She’s not only a mentor to the students at DS but a role model that is deserving of so many great things. Her humility is one to be admired, and I can’t wait to see how her last year at DS unfolds.”

