SPONSORED: Start Your Career at Abraxas Youth and Family Services
MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families.
The facility offers a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities, as well as, vocational and educational services.
Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree.
If you are interested in counseling, criminal or juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you.
Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.
Abraxas is currently hiring for the following positions:
– Life Skills Worker II
– Drug & Alcohol Counselors
– Education/Prevention Counselors
– Mental Health Aides
– Mental Health Workers
– Maintenance Technician II
– Cook
– Registered Nurse
– Treatment Supervisor II
$3,000 Sign-on Bonus Available.
Apply online at www.jobsatabraxas.org
Call 814-927-6615 Ext 114 for further information.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.