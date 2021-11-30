 

State Police Seeking Information on Burglary on Stitzinger Road

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are currently investigating a burglary that occurred at a seasonal residence on Stitzinger Road.

According to police, the burglary happened at a seasonal residence on Stitzinger Road, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, sometime between November 13 and November 27.

The victims are listed as a 68-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man, both of Baden, Pa.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.


