State Police Seeking Information on Burglary on Stitzinger Road

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are currently investigating a burglary that occurred at a seasonal residence on Stitzinger Road.

According to police, the burglary happened at a seasonal residence on Stitzinger Road, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, sometime between November 13 and November 27.

The victims are listed as a 68-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man, both of Baden, Pa.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

