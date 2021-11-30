 

Terry L. Bemis

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 @ 06:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-raLcnQREBbTerry L. Bemis, 76, of Tionesta, beloved husband and father, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital after a short illness.

Born on March 28, 1945 in Warren PA he was the son of Leon and Cathleen Blum Bemis.

He was a graduate of West Forrest High School.

On November 25, 1966 he was married to Linda D. McWilliams Bemis who survives.

Terry worked for Cyclops Steel, Refiners Transport and served as Road Master for Washington Township.

He enjoyed Trout & Salmon Fishing on the Pa streams and the North Fork of the Clearwater River, hunting, watching Penguins hockey, traveling and walking on the beach.

He especially loved to play cards; Cribbage, Euchre, Hearts, and other games with his family.

He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Terry was a 53 yr. member of the Olive Temple Lodge #557 in Tionesta, Pa.

Terry is survived by his wife and a son Byron Bemis and his wife Jill of Newark OH, and a daughter Michelle Remington and husband Tom of Kooskia, ID, two grandsons Benjamin and Andrew Bemis and granddaughter Emily Remington.

One brother William Bemis and a sister Cynthia Meals also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Joe Bemis Sr., Leon Bemis, Jr., and sisters, Antoinette Landon and Susan Whitney.

Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Memorials in Terry’s honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


