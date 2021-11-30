 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Tionesta Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 208

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta woman suffered possible injuries in a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 208 on Sunday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:57 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, on State Route 208 just north of Sandy Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 58-year-old Janet R. Sternagel, of Tionesta, was operating a 1999 Jeep Cherokee traveling north on State Route 208 when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle’s rear end fish-tailed to the right, traveled across the southbound lane, and then struck an embankment. It then rolled across its passenger side to its roof and came to a final rest in the southbound lane facing east.

Sternagel suffered possible injuries but was not transported.

She was using a seat belt.

She was cited for a speed violation.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.