Tionesta Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 208

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta woman suffered possible injuries in a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 208 on Sunday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:57 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, on State Route 208 just north of Sandy Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 58-year-old Janet R. Sternagel, of Tionesta, was operating a 1999 Jeep Cherokee traveling north on State Route 208 when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle’s rear end fish-tailed to the right, traveled across the southbound lane, and then struck an embankment. It then rolled across its passenger side to its roof and came to a final rest in the southbound lane facing east.

Sternagel suffered possible injuries but was not transported.

She was using a seat belt.

She was cited for a speed violation.

