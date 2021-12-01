A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of rain after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of rain, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow between 8pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night – Rain likely before 4am, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Rain and snow likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

