Arthur Frank Hollabaugh, 73, of Franklin, passed away November 29, 2021 at the Meadville Medical Center where he had been a patient for 38 days with Covid-19.

Born in Oil City, PA on September 21, 1948, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Lillian Hollabaugh.

Art proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War Era and was honorably discharged in 1970.

He was a faithful member of the Cooperstown Presbyterian Church.

Through the years, Art was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was instrumental in designing and fabricating the floats for the Meadville parades.

He was an avid Steeler fan and enjoyed watching the games with Jim and Jane Hedrick and his church family and enjoyed camping with friends, Bill and Deb Hriscina and Ralph and Margo Knapp.

Not only was he one of the founding fathers of Crawford County Youth Soccer Association, he also coached numerous sports but his obvious favorite was coaching the Meadville High School girl’s soccer teams.

He also enjoyed hunting with his family, especially with his grandkids.

He was also an avid golfer and played on leagues at Sleepy Hollow and Lucky Hills Golf Course.

He also enjoyed working in the yard and his gardens of which he planted just so. This is the way he was.

Art married Wanda Crawford on July 18, 2020 after many years of dating, she survives. Also surviving are his sons, Arthur Hollabaugh, Jr and his wife, Leslie and Jason Hollabaugh; his grandsons, Kyle Warring and Alex and Jackson Hollabaugh; his step-children, Denny Crawford and his wife, Kathy, Joe Crawford and his wife, Sandy and Cheri Schiffer and her husband, Chris.his sisters Linda McCune and her husband, Bob, Mary McClintock and her husband, Mark, Judy Renfield and her husband, Bill, Jean Wojton and her husband, Stanley and Pearl Jenkins; and his brother, Ken Hollabaugh. Art also had too many nieces and nephews to mention but he enjoyed them all.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, his brother and sister-in-law, Don & Bert Hollabaugh and his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Bill Wilson.

Friends are invited to the Cooperstown Presbyterian Church, 148 Academy Street, Cooperstown, PA on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 2pm – 4 pm. Funeral services for Art will be held immediately after the visitation on Saturday at 4 pm with Pastor Diane Whitman, pastor of the church, officiating.

Military Honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Art’s name to the Cooperstown Presbyterian Church, 148 Academy Street, Cooperstown, PA 16317 and/or to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

To send cards, flowers, online condolences or for general information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

