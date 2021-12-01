Betty Jane Stempin, 98, of Franklin and formerly of Oil City passed away at her home on November 30, 2021.

She was born in Franklin on November 28, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Walter and Hazel Proudfoot Evans.

Betty was married to Walter P. Stempin and he preceded her in death in 1981.

She worked for Continental Can company for many years.

She is survived by her son Tim Stempin of Franklin. Grandchildren, Jim Hamilton, Julie Hamilton and Shannon Sharrar; Great Grandchildren, Elizabeth Hamilton, Nate Jones, Madison Dalaba, Jacey & Jakob Arquitt; and Great Great grandchild Myla May Anderson.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by daughters, Constance Stempin Hamilton, Barbara Stempin, Mary Stempin; and sons, Mark Walter Stempin, Walter Mark Stempin; and siblings, Richard Evans, Robert Evans; and an infant.

There will be no visitation or services per Betty’s request.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Oil City Library or to Venango Toy Makers.

Online condolences may be sent to www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

