Car Slams Into Tree On Siverling Road

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel were dispatched after a vehicle crashed into a tree along Siverling Road just outside of Williamsburg Tuesday afternoon.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com the call for the single-vehicle crash came in at 4:21 p.m.

Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 5:29 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

