 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Car Slams Into Tree On Siverling Road

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

IMG_2401CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel were dispatched after a vehicle crashed into a tree along Siverling Road just outside of Williamsburg Tuesday afternoon.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com the call for the single-vehicle crash came in at 4:21 p.m.

Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 5:29 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.