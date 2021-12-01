Christina “Christy” Marie Aaron, 47, of Clarion, PA, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, while at home.

She was born on November 7, 1974, to David M. and Barbara A. (Astorino) Aaron in Warren, OH. Barb preceded her in passing.

Christy graduated from Clarion – Limestone High School.

She continued her education at Clarion University where she received the opportunity to be an exchange student in Japan.

Christy worked at the Clarion County Transportation Center.

She enjoyed her job and co-workers; she was very proud of her work and loved getting to know people while driving them to their appointments.

She was very outgoing, and she enjoyed talking to people.

Christy was a book worm, and she always had a book in her hand.

When she wasn’t reading for herself, she was editing for her author friends.

Christy was Catholic by faith.

She also volunteered at the Tri – County Animal Rescue Center in Shippenville, PA.

In addition to her father, Christy is survived by two daughters; Krista (Lucas) Murray and Jessica (Shaun) Krouse; sister; Gina (Josh) Reinhardt; brother; David M. Jr., (Tonya) Aaron; five grandchildren; Allison Krouse, Carson Krouse, Elena Murray, Riley Murray, Maximus Murray; two nephews; Jackson Reinhardt, David M. Aaron III; and niece; Ruby Aaron.

She is also survived by her beloved dog, Gunny.

In addition to her mother, Christy is preceded in death by her Aunt, Pam Cook.

Family and friends will be received from 4 – 8pm, on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Ave., Brookville, PA 15825, beginning at 10am and officiated by Father William Laska.

Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Tri – County Animal Rescue Center; 9562 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

