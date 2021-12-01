 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Skillet Pork Chops with Apples & Onion

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This simple recipe will have you going back for more!

Ingredients

4 boneless pork loin chops (6 ounces each)
3 medium apples, cut into wedges

1 large onion, cut into thin wedges
1/4 cup water
1/3 cup balsamic vinaigrette
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Place a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; brown pork chops on both sides, about 4 minutes. Remove from pan.

-In the same skillet, combine apples, onion, and water. Place pork chops over apple mixture; drizzle chops with vinaigrette. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until a thermometer inserted in chops reads 145°, 3-5 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


