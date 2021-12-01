Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Skillet Pork Chops with Apples & Onion

This simple recipe will have you going back for more!

Ingredients

4 boneless pork loin chops (6 ounces each)

3 medium apples, cut into wedges



1 large onion, cut into thin wedges1/4 cup water1/3 cup balsamic vinaigrette1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Place a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; brown pork chops on both sides, about 4 minutes. Remove from pan.

-In the same skillet, combine apples, onion, and water. Place pork chops over apple mixture; drizzle chops with vinaigrette. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until a thermometer inserted in chops reads 145°, 3-5 minutes.

