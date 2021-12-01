 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Rotary to Hear from Clarion University Graduate Lieutenant Colonel Ian Hurbanek of the 171st Air Refueling Wing

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Nov 30 20-36-45CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Rotary has invited Lieutenant Colonel Ian Hurbanek to speak on Monday, December 6. He is the Chief of Current Operations of the PA Air National Guard 171st Air Refueling Wing based out of Coraopolis, Pa.

Hurbanek is a 2005 Clarion University graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication.

He serves as a KC-135 Stratotanker instructor pilot and Chief of Current Operations, responsible for sourcing, developing, and managing over 750 air refueling missions annually. He can be seen on clear days refueling planes flying over Clarion County.

Clarion Rotary meets at the Clarion YMCA on Mondays at 12:10 p.m. Learn more about Clarion Rotary at www.clarionrotary.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.