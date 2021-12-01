Clarion Rotary to Hear from Clarion University Graduate Lieutenant Colonel Ian Hurbanek of the 171st Air Refueling Wing

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Rotary has invited Lieutenant Colonel Ian Hurbanek to speak on Monday, December 6. He is the Chief of Current Operations of the PA Air National Guard 171st Air Refueling Wing based out of Coraopolis, Pa.

Hurbanek is a 2005 Clarion University graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication.

He serves as a KC-135 Stratotanker instructor pilot and Chief of Current Operations, responsible for sourcing, developing, and managing over 750 air refueling missions annually. He can be seen on clear days refueling planes flying over Clarion County.

Clarion Rotary meets at the Clarion YMCA on Mondays at 12:10 p.m. Learn more about Clarion Rotary at www.clarionrotary.com.

