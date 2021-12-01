Driver Loses Control of Pickup, Rolls on Route 66

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver lost control of his pickup on the snowy roadway and overturned on State Route 66 on Friday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:34 a.m. on Friday, November 26, on State Route 66 just south of old Fryburg Road, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say 66-year-old William F. Mitchell, of North Tonawanda, New York, was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on State Route 66 when he lost control of his vehicle on the slush and snow-covered roadway.

The vehicle then began to fishtail and struck the embankment off the right side of the roadway, which caused the vehicle to roll onto its driver’s side.

Mitchell and his passenger, identified as 69-year-old Gregory F. Drews, of Leeper, were both using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Farmington Township Fire Department, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Snyder’s Auto Body assisted at the scene.

Mitchell was cited for a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.