Featured Local Job: Drug and Alcohol Counselor

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Drug and Alcohol Counselor at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $18.48 an hour – $26.51 an hour

Compensation Bonus: $3,000 Sign on Bonus



$3,000 Sign-on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/dependency problems.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews, red flag reviews, and administrative reviews

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries

Attends court hearings

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

A.D.C. or National Certification; OR

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse and a degree from an accredited school of nursing and one year of counseling experience; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related field and two years of clinical experience; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field and one year of clinical experience; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field, which includes a practicum in a health and human service agency, preferably in a drug and alcohol setting

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Valid registered vehicle insurance

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as required

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

